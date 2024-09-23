New State Of Play Announced For Tomorrow

A new State of Play has been announced for right around the corner. The last event was the PS5 Pro technical presentation and the last SOP was back in May, which saw the proper reveal of the since shut down failed hero shooter, Concord, and widely successful Astro Bot.

Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog that this will be a 30+ minute showcase of 20 or so upcoming games for both the PS5 and its VR peripheral — the PSVR 2. As it stands, there isn’t anything that really points to what this State of Play might include. Rumors floating around indicate that Sony plans on revealing the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster as well as a Days Gone remaster, but especially with the latter, it should be taken with a larger than usual grain of salt.

It’ll be broadcasted in both English and Japanese and kicks off 3 PM PST tomorrow, so at least we don’t have that long to wait.

Share this: Facebook

X

