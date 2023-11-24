New South Park: Snow Day! Trailer Shows Off 3D Graphics

South Park: Snow Day! released a brand-new trailer showcasing the game in all its 3D glory. This will bring the iconic South Park residents together — alongside New Kid — for the first time since Fractured but Whole back in 2017.

The new trailer on the official YouTube channel focuses more on its gameplay, featuring a four-player co-op mode in a 3D environment alongside third-person combat. This would be a departure from the previous two entries, which featured a more “show-grounded” 2D animated style and turn-based combat.

We’re sure South Park: Snow Day! will seethe some of the same charms that captured many with the Stick of Truth and Fractured but Whole, while also giving it its own identity. We’ll see when it releases sometime next year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQtqDYsxMHI

What do you think? Are you excited for Snow Day!? Let us know below!