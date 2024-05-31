New Silent Hill 2 Remake Trailer Drops, Release Date Revealed

We’ve been waiting with bated breath for more info about the release of Silent Hill 2 Remake and we’ve gotten a lot more than expected with the latest State of Play. We knew the game was in the final stages of development, but that doesn’t make the showcase of the game any less satisfying.

Nearing the end of the event, fans got a glimpse into the remake with a mishmash of cinematics and gameplay. It also gave us a look at some of the monsters we can expect to encounter during our visit in Silent Hill. We also finally got a release date — October 8, 2024. A fitting month, to say the least.

Revealed in 2022, Bloober Team — with the blessing of Konami — has been hard at work remaking the game with modern graphics and seamless gameplay without loading screens. While many are undoubtedly excited to see what Bloober has in store, some are a little worried it could go wrong. Silent Hill series writer Sam Barlow called the remake a “poison chalice.”

What do you think? Are you hyped for the Silent Hill 2 remake? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

