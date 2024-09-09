New PS5 Technical Presentation Tomorrow

PlayStation has announced a new technical presentation slated for tomorrow. It’ll be a short presentation spanning only nine minutes.

PlayStation senior director Sid Shuman announced on the PlayStation Blog that this presentation will focus on “PS5 and innovations in gaming technology” whatever that truly means. Obviously, this is likely the route they’re taking to reveal the much-rumored PS5 Pro.

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny



The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

On a side note, we have no doubts that many people will assert some sort of handheld device rumor, but we highly doubt this will be the case. Most likely this technical presentation will showcase the commonplace system refresh we’re all used to.

