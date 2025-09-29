New PS5 Pro Model In The Works

Sony looks to be introducing a power usage friendly PS5 Pro in the European market. No word on it coming to the US.

According to Dealabs, this new model, designated as CFI-7121, will mostly just be reducing its power usage. Nothing more, nothing less. Unfortunately, it’ll remain the same price, but at least unlike the other PS5 change made in the European market, it’ll keep the 2TB storage.

Right now, there is no telling when CFI-7121 will hit the market.

Are you glad this change won’t affect the storage? Let us know below!