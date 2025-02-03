New PlayStation Livestream This Month, Insider Claims

Nate the Hate is alleging that Sony is planning a livestream sometime this month. It’s all a rumor, but previous years certainly back up the claim.

On Twitter (via VGC), Nate dropped a hint surrounding the supposed next livestream, indicating that it will be around Valentines Day. That said, there isn’t any word on what will be shown.

Previous years have seen Sony drop a State of Play during the first few months of a year as a means of showing off what we have to look forward to. Last year, for example headlined with Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. This year, we have Ghost of Yotei and Dead Stranding 2 confirmed with a 2025 release.

