New Nickelodeon Fighter Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Announced

Remember Nickelodeon’s The Last Airbender and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra? If yes and you have fond memories of them, you might be interested to know that it’s getting a fighting game dubbed Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

Developed by Gameplay Group, Avatar Legends will offer up a 12 fighter roster with more promised through a Season Pass. Current gameplay we have is a little rough around the edges, but we can’t expect much from pre-alpha footage.

The developer is promising not only crossplay, but also “best in class net code.” We aren’t going count it out, considering previous games published by Gameplay Group are the fighting games Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age and Them’s Fightin’ Herds.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is due out on both current and next gen platforms summer 2026.

Are you going to pick this fighting game up or leave it be? Let us know below!