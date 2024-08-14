New Naughty Dog Job Ad Indicates First-Person Game

Naughty Dog very well might be joining Santa Monica Studio in stepping out of their comfort zone with a new job ad indicating its next game could be first-person. Back in 2018, big boss Neil Druckmann said they weren’t opposed to making a first-person game.

The job ad (according to PSLS) seeks experienced candidates with third-person or first-person experience. It’s possible this is just a generic ad, but considering Druckmann’s comments about not being “The Last of Us studio” forever, they might be changing things up and working on a game that studio fans might not expect from them.

