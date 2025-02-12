New Multiplat Bungie Game Eyes State Of Play Reveal

Sounds like Bungie is raring to reveal their new game, codenamed Gummy Bears.

The leak comes from Spanish site Vandal (via Push Square). It states the game will be formally announced at today’s 40-minute-long event.

Previous reports have claimed it to be a MOBA inspired by Super Smash Bros. complete with a percentage-style damage system. The game will offer up Attack, Defense, and Support classes, and aims for a younger audience.

What do you think? Are you excited for the State of Play? Let us know below!

