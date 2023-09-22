New Lord Of The Rings Game, Tales Of The Shire, Revealed

A new mysterious Lord of the Rings game has been revealed by Wētā Workshop and Private Division. The duo previously announced its partnership last year.
Publisher Private Division, the “developer-focused” publishing arm of Take-Two Interactive, dropped a teaser trailer for the game. It gives us very little insight into what to expect — only showcasing that it takes place in the universe, perhaps placing more of a focus on the Hobbit’s homeland.
Tales of the Spire promises to offer something unique to what other LotR games, so perhaps it’s more of a farming simulator or something like that. More info will come next year.
What do you think? What kind of game do you hope it will be? Let us know below!