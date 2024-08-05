New IP Potentially Pegged As Next Santa Monica Release

God of War developer Santa Monica Studio has become almost exclusively a GOW developer, having not worked on anything outside of the series since 2016. That looks to be changing, though.

A ResetEra user spotted some juicy info from studio vet Glauco Longhi, who worked for both Naughty Dog and Santa Monica. After leaving that life behind him, he rejoined the GOW dev back in April to oversee the character development of a whole new IP.

Much like most of the PlayStation Studios’ family of developers, Santa Monica is a single-project-at-a-time kind of studio, outside of external development. Odds are, this potential game is the rumored unannounced sci-fi (potentially RPG) IP that was spotted on a staffer’s LinkedIn.

