New Indiana Jones Game Sees Trailer On PlayStation Channel

The upcoming MachineGames Indiana Jones title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is coming to PlayStation with a trailer to boot.

The game saw its Gamescom trailer drop on PlayStation’s YouTube channel, cementing its fate as a timed exclusive to Xbox with a release later this year and its PlayStation port coming sometime in spring 2025.

Its release on PlayStation 5 shouldn’t be that shocking. It seems Microsoft is now keenly aware that Xbox is not able to sustain itself with platform exclusives alone. A trio of previously Xbox exclusive games released to the PS5 earlier this year to a good deal of success.

