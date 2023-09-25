Menu Close
New Hacking Group Claims To Have Breached “All Of Sony Systems”

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

A newcomer to the ransomware scene, Ransomed.vc, has allegedly breached all of Sony’s systems.

As reported by Cyber Security Connect, the group has breached “all of Sony systems” and is planning on selling the data due to Sony not wanting to pay. It ripped a description straight from Wikipedia before moving on with proof-of-hack data, but said data lacks any real depth.

At this time, it isn’t clear if this unverified report is true or not. Sony hasn’t addressed the alleged hack and we expect it won’t be as bad as prior hacks like the month-long downtime back in 2011.

What do you think? Does this worry you? Let us know below!

