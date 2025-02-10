New God Of War Will Take Us Back To Greece, Focuses On Kratos And Father

God of War is eyeing Greece as the game’s next setting, pinning it as something of a prequel. Previous reports indicated the game would be heading into Egyptian mythology.

During an episode of Insider Gaming’s recently started podcast, owner and insider Tom Henderson spilled the beans. Additionally, it will focus on a young Kratos and his relationship with his father.

Frankly, either works; God of War returning to its roots and giving us insight into the relationship between Kratos and his papa or just a straight continuation focusing on new mythology.

What do you think? Do you want God of War to keep moving forward or do you want it pull back the curtains and give us some details around the relationship between father and son once again? Let us know below!

