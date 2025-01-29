New God Of War Based On Egyptian Mythology

Santa Monica Studio’s next God of War may take us from Valhalla to the sandy tundra. We already know the next game wouldn’t be based on Norse myth anyway.

As alleged by DanielRPK (via Insider Gaming), Sony is casting Middle Eastern actors for a new game, and the next GOW could easily fit the bill. While this is just a rumor, considering Cory Barlog did mention that Egyptian myth was the original idea surrounding the new games before shifting over to Norse mythology.

With the Norse saga concluded, it makes just as much sense to shift gears to another pantheon. Now, to taper expectations a tad, it’s also possible this is a new AAA game that they are casting for.

What do you think? Would you like to see Kratos exploring Egyptian mythology? Let us know below!

