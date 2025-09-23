New Ghost Of Yotei Trailer Shows Off Its PS5 Features

Ghost of Yotei is right around the corner, coming October 2, and of course that means Sony is all-in on marketing Sucker Punch Productions’ sequel. The latest, however, is all about what we can expect from the PS5 exclusive.

The new trailer reveals, as probably expected from a first-party, the game will come packaged with the whole nine yards — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 4K resolution, 3D audio, and blazing fast loading times.

Frankly, haptic feedback is the true winner here, we’re sure, as this will mean we’re gonna feel like we’re blocking enemy attacks. Basically, we’re gonna feel pretty awesome.

