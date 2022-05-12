New Free Deathloop Update Adds Photo Mode And More

Arkane Lyon‘s time-based stealth — or guns-blazing — action-adventure, Deathloop, got its third update and with this new one comes some nifty features. This time around this is more of a “for the community” update with its prized addition being a photo mode accessed through the pause menu.

You can change angles, filters, poses and more all in the mode, which pauses your game for you. You can also on-the-fly swap between Colt and Julianna if you think a photo fits one character over the other.

Aside from the photo mode, Arkane Lyon took to heart some of the complaints found and placed more in terms of accessibility. Players can now alter the combat difficulty, change subtitle sizes, and the text’s opacity. They’re also making their menu easier to navigate.

Finally with this free update, they’ve included new Deathloop PlayStation avatars for a limited time. Here’s the codes.

SIEA (North America, South America): 7673-6HNN-K887 SIEE (Europe, Africa, Middle East, Oceania): 3XF7-QANX-CJ6A SIEJ (Japan): QQH5-75NA-3TBP SIE Asia (Asia): KB3H-FQNJ-5BCT SIEK (South Korea): AN6J-FGNM-CCH7

The codes are valid until 04/18/27 (SIEA/SIEE); 01/01/38 (SIEJ); 01/01/00 (SIEK); 04/29/27 (SIE Asia).

