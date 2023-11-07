New “Feel It Now” PS5 Advert Shows The Exciting PS Experiences

Sony has produced another advert set to linger on TV ad breaks, with a focus on the exciting experiences you can have on the console, with a particular skew toward its first-party experiences, though some third-party stuff is present, too. Last month, Sony brought to life a bizarre ad bringing together many of its iconic characters attending the UEFA Champions League.

Over on PlayStation’s YouTube, Sony dropped its Feel It Now ad, which featured a woman plastered in roles in several games, including God of War Ragnarok, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

With the Holiday season approaching fast, it’s not too shocking that Sony’s trying to bring attention to its console again, especially as the PS5 Slim is on the horizon.

What do you think? Does this ad make you actually want to buy a PS5 Slim? Let us know below!