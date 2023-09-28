New Far Cry 7 Leak Surfaces, Details Gameplay And Broad Story

Since Far Cry 6 was released nearly two years ago, news about another sequel has been very quiet, with no word of a seventh installment at all from Ubisoft.

Insider Gaming reported in January this year that Far Cry 7 is currently in development at Ubisoft. Fall 2025 is when players can apparently expect to get their hands on the next Far Cry game, which is internally known as “Project Blackbird,” and dubbed “Far Cry: Rise” by a leak, but the official title is still unknown. Now, a further report claims to outline some story and gameplay details.

The leak suggests that the story will be based around the protagonist’s wealthy family, who need rescuing from a conspiracy group called the “Sons of Truth.” As the game is still in development, the finer details are subject to change, but it is claimed that the gameplay involves rescuing the player’s entire family, within a set time frame. Details around this are obviously not confirmed, but the report claims that this will be a 72-hour in-game timer, or 24 real-time hours, where the timer can be paused in specific locations or events.

A brand-new interrogation mechanic will also be introduced in the game, which will be used to assist in locating and rescuing family members.

