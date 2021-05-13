New DualSense Colours Confirmed, Coming Next Month

Looks like the rumours were true! Sony has officially announced two new DualSense colours, Cosmic Red, and Midnight Black. The new controller designs were supposedly inspired by the brilliance of the night sky.

Today, we’re thrilled to introduce two new colors that will be joining the DualSense controller lineup starting next month: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.

The new colours are set to release this June, and should retail for the same MSRP.

Read more over on the PlayStation Blog.

Do you intend to buy one of these new controllers? What do you think of the new all-black design? Let us know in the comments!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

