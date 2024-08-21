New Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Introduces PlayStation Crossplay

Since its release on consoles, Disney Dreamlight Valley has dabbled in crossplay among Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC players, however, PlayStation was left out of the fun, leaving players in their own ecosystem. Today’s update, Dapper Delights, though, changes that.

Buried under UI improvements, new furniture, and Photo Mode additions in its patch notes, Disney’s Animal Crossing-like former free-to-play romp notes that crossplay among all consoles is available. Beyond that, players can get Princess and the Frog’s Tiana as a character and her restaurant and stall to boot.

Frankly, it comes as no surprise that PlayStation is the console that got left out of the crossplay party, it seems Sony is pretty selective about what games get to let players mingle with those on other platforms.

