New Co-Op 3D South Park Game Heading To PS5

THQ Nordic is spearheading a brand-new 3D South Park game developed by Question Games. The last time we’ve played through the misadventures of Cartman and Co was in 2017’s Fractured but Whole.

This new South Park game — Snow Day — doesn’t seem to be stepping into the same realm as the two previous-gen titles. Instead, it’s a co-op adventure, whether or not you’ll get to customize a new character is up in the air, but considering previous games, we’d anticipate you could, but it also specifies that you join four of the main cast, which alludes that you can’t.

With THQ Nordic taking over and Question stepping into its development, it’s actually something of a full circle as the publisher was meant to be part of both Stick of Truth and Fractured but Whole, but it ended up going bankrupt, and Ubisoft picked it up.

