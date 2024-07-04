New Action RPG By RoboCop: Rogue City Devs Uncovered

Polish developer Teyon looks to be staffing up for an unannounced action RPG. The game will be built on Unreal Engine 5.

As reported by Game Pressure, the dev has a total of four vacancies across multiple departments. Nothing more is known about this project outside of its engine, genre, and that’s heading to PC and undisclosed consoles, but we suspect it will release on PlayStation, considering RoboCop: Rogue City, its previous offering, is available on it.

It isn’t clear if the game is tied to any existing IP, but hired staffers will be working with the same group that’s worked on Rogue City and Terminator: Resistance.

What do you think? Are you intrigued by this new action RPG? Let us know below!

