Naughty Dog Vet Returns To Studio

Animator Lee Davis has returned to Naughty Dog after working at Microsoft’s The Initiative and PlayStation’s defunct Deviation Games. He’s now labeled its senior animator.

As shared on his LinkedIn, Davis has rejoined the company in the new position. Prior leaving in 2020, he worked on games for the studio since 2010 with games like the original The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy, and The Last of Us’ sequel under his belt. In 2020, he left to work at Microsoft’s The Initiative for a year and half before moving on back to the wings of PlayStation as part of Deviation Games.

Of course, with the studio closure, he had to find another position, and considering he still had an in with Naughty Dog, it seemed like the best solution. No word on what project Davis will be assigned to, but we do know that its next game is touted to be “really ambitious” and while we can’t say this is related, Druckmann did promise the studio wouldn’t be stuck making The Last of Us content forever.

What do you think? Are you excited to see an old face? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

