Naughty Dog Nabs God Of War Ragnarok Art Director

After departing from Santa Monica Studio back in May 2023, Raf Grassetti returns to the PlayStation family at a different dev. He didn’t elaborate on what his role would be.

Grassetti took to Twitter to announce his new home.

During his time at the old stomping grounds, he worked on 2018’s God of War and its follow-up, Ragnarok. That said, it doesn’t mean he was doing nothing prior to those heavy-hitters, Grassetti’s portfolio includes inFamous: Second Son, Killzone Shadow Fall, The Order 1886, and more.

Beyond the nearly decade-long employment, he also worked at EA on Mass Effect 3. As it stands, it’s hard to say what he’s going to be doing, though we suspect he’s still remaining in the art department and likely on one of the mysterious single-player games Naughty Dog’s got cooking up, including one that appears to be first-person and could star Troy Baker. It’s also said to give players more freedom. That said, we shouldn’t expect any news any time soon.

