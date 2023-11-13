Naughty Dog Head Of Technology Leaves Studio

Christian Gyrling, Naughty Dog’s head of technology, has left the studio with a successor already in place. He has been a part of the Santa Monica studio for 17 years.

Naughty Dog confirmed the departure in a post on Twitter, wishing the 17-year vet luck with future endeavors while also congratulating Travis McIntosh, who was previously the studio’s programming director, for the promotion.

A more personal statement was made by Gyrling on his LinkedIn, stating that he thought he would retire at the studio, but life had other plans. At this time, he isn’t giving us any clues as to what lies ahead for him.

