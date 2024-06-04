Naughty Dog Declares It Won’t Be “The Last Of Us Studio Forever”

Studio head Neil Druckmann has asserted that Naughty Dog won’t be “The Last of Us studio forever,” as the game series tallies six total releases since debuting in 2013. The original PS3 game — and a subsequent remaster to PS4 — found great praise while its sequel was divisive among the community, but PSX Extreme liked it, giving it a 9/10.

During a LA Times interview (via VGC), Druckmann promises that going forward, The Last of Us isn’t going to the studio’s sole projects. In fact, it has several games in the works that might not share the game’s IP, but does share similar goals.

The change could be nice as even those who enjoy TLoU have to feel at least a little fatigued from all the releases of the game that fundamentally didn’t need a re-release. It’s all-too-possible Naughty Dog might dip its toes back into its abandoned IPs like Uncharted and Jak and Daxter, but we all know the latter is likely never going to happen.

This news comes amid a recently deleted interview that took Druckmann out of context.

