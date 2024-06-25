Mysterious Project I Leaked Through Casting Call

Sony is apparently looking for face scans for the mysterious Project I. It’s hard to say what game it is, but we do know the casting director is Alexa Kolb.

As reported by Respawn First, a June 21 casting call advert is seeking a 15 to 18-year-old Middle Eastern boy and 30 to 45-year-old Middle Eastern woman. Nothing about the project is revealed, but as noted by the outlet, it does have a fair bit of emphasis on the facial features of the actors, so it’s probably third-person.

With Kolb involved, there’s a lot of possibilities. This could be a new IP drummed up by one of the many PlayStation Studios developers or something established. Kolb’s previous work with Sony is pretty vast.

Spider Man 2

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Days Gone

Knack II

Understand: A Thief’s End

The Order 1886

What do you think? Are you interested in what Project I entails? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

