My Time At Sandrock Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Pathea Games is raring to release its next entry in the My Time series, with My Time at Sandrock a mere month away. Branded as the sequel to the popular My Time at Portia, this new life sim looks akin to mishmashing an action-adventure game with the city building and management of Animal Crossing… but on PlayStation.

Take control of a town, solve the townsfolk’s woes, and build to accommodate your town’s needs. A new gameplay trailer was just released showing off multiple different features like its character creation, inventory system, quick glimpses of horseback riding, jetpack flying, mining, and combat. This all to say, the game certainly has the making of hitting that same spark that My Time at Portia did back in 2019.

What do you think? Are you excited about My Time at Sandrock? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...