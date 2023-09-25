Menu Close
MultiVersus Spotted On PSN Again

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Player First Games’ Smash Bros. clone featuring a slurry of Warner Bros. IPs, MultiVersus, has crept back onto the PlayStation Store after being delisted earlier this year. Coincidentally, Game Director Tony Huynh took to Twitter to declare that it’s been a “good day” ahead of the news.

While Warner Bros. Interactive and Player First Games promised that its delisting was only temporary until next year, many weren’t so convinced it would come back to digital storefronts. All was quiet since the game was delisted… until insider MultiverSusie spotted that the game has popped back up on PSN.

Now, MultiVersus simply says it’s been announced with no concrete release window established. We expect a re-reveal trailer to be on the horizon, perhaps during the holiday season or maybe within the first month of 2024.

What do you think? Did you get a chance to play MultiVersus? Would you play it when it officially releases? Let us know below!

