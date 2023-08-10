Multiple First-Party PlayStation Games Potentially Delayed

As with many game devs and their earnings reports, PlayStation has dropped some hints that might affect the release dates of upcoming first-party titles that they aren’t ready to talk about just yet. Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2 are slated for this year, but this hint might mean otherwise.

The news was pointed out by Kotaku’s Ethan Gach on Twitter, who shared a screenshot of one of their panels. Now, this could mean a myriad of games, as PlayStation has plenty of studios working on a ton of stuff, there’s also the possibility these affected games are unannounced, however slim it may be. Rumors of The Last of Us Part II upgrade, Horizon Zero Dawn remake, and a new Twisted Metal under the development of Firesprite are all possibilities.

We can expect The Last of Us’ ambitious multiplayer game is among those affected, though, with no new news outside of Naughty Dog downsizing the team after Bungie didn’t like what it saw, it’s certainly a slow project now. No formal cancelation or release date. However, perhaps it had an internal release date that has since changed.

Others point to the possibility it’s talking about Stellar Blade, which XDev had a hand in, though that isn’t fully first-party, but instead, Sony is publishing the game. The game hasn’t had a new trailer since September 2022, where it was unveiled to be releasing this year. It’s a possibility, though, one we’re not expecting to be the case, it’s just too third-party.

Sony financials hint at some first-party games getting delayed pic.twitter.com/rst90W8ovq — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) August 9, 2023

