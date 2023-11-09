Menu Close

Move Over LEGO, Minecraft’s Got Star Wars Now

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Minecraft has joined forces with Lucasfilm Games to bring fans a narrative Star Wars-centered journey within Bedrock Edition, Path of the Jedi.

Initially announced during Minecraft Live last month, a launch trailer has since come forward. This DLC includes a whole narrative, starting you off as a Padawan before making your way up the ranks to Jedi Knight. You can customize your droid and lightsaber, all the while meeting iconic characters within the Star Wars franchise like Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, Mace Windu, and more.

There are also 31 skins available and a free R2-D2 T-shirt available in the Dressing Room.

What do you think? Have you gotten around to trying it out? Let us know below!

