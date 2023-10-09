“Motorvania” Laika: Aged Through Blood Zooms Soon To PS5, PS4

What happens when you take the Metroidvania genre and cross it with driving a motorcycle? You get Brainwash Gang’s Laika: Aged Through Blood.

Dubbed a “Motorvania,” the player controls an anthropomorphic coyote mother-daughter duo driving across a danger-filled wasteland on an upgraded dirtbike. Shoot enemies, drive fast, and backflip to reload. Laika: Aged Through Blood hits PC on October 19, but console versions are slated to release “soon” after.

In the meantime, check out its latest trailer!

