Laika: Aged Through Blood

“Motorvania” Laika: Aged Through Blood Zooms Soon To PS5, PS4

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

What happens when you take the Metroidvania genre and cross it with driving a motorcycle? You get Brainwash Gang’s Laika: Aged Through Blood.

Dubbed a “Motorvania,” the player controls an anthropomorphic coyote mother-daughter duo driving across a danger-filled wasteland on an upgraded dirtbike. Shoot enemies, drive fast, and backflip to reload. Laika: Aged Through Blood hits PC on October 19, but console versions are slated to release “soon” after.

In the meantime, check out its latest trailer!

What do you think? Does it pique your interest? Let us know below!

