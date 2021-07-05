  • Home
  • News
  • Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Support Halted As Dev Moves Onto New Project
Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Support Halted As Dev Moves Onto New Project

July 4, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

NetherRealm Studios is looking past Mortal Kombat 11 (read our MK 11 Ultimate Edition review) as DLC support halts. The developer announced the news on Friday that after two years of working on new content for the community, the studio is taking a step away from MK11 to work on their next project.

The Chicago-based developer hasn’t revealed what this new project is just yet. So, we don’t know if they’re working on the next Mortal Kombat, Injustice, or perhaps a whole new (probably fighting game-related) IP.

Whatever the case is, Mortal Kombat 11 had a good run, topping itself off at selling over eight million units. Its slew of DLC characters included likes of RoboCop, The Joker, Terminator’s T-800, Spawn, and more.

What do you think? Are you disappointed to see the game halt having new characters? Tell us below!

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear. Twitter | Send tips | Nintendo

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

New Report

Close