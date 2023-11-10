Mortal Kombat 1 Sells Nearly 3 Million Units

Since its launch in September, NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 1 has sold over three million units across all platforms. Its critical reception and widespread acclaim certainly boost those numbers.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the sales figure during its recent quarterly earnings call. Bear in mind this is barring post-launch content, so we can assume once something strikes someone’s fancy, they’ll no doubt pony up the dough to push the game’s sales even further.

We already know Invincible’s Omni-Man is set to make his MK debut next week. Others on the way include Quan-Chi and Peacemaker this year. Come next year, we’ll also see Ermac and Homelander from Prime Video’s The Boys, alongside we’re some more unannounced fighters. Interestingly, it does seem alternate skins are off the table, at least for Omni-Man.

What do you think? Are you one of the three million gamers with a copy of Mortal Kombat 1? Let us know below!