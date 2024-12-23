More PS2 Hits Are Improving Thanks To PlayStation Emulator

More PS2 hits are benefiting greatly from Sony’s new emulator, bringing with it better visuals to a number of classics. The latest game to benefit includes Naughty Dog’s Jak and Daxter.

Users took to Reddit (via PlayStation LifeStyle) to note improved visuals for the PS2-era 3D platformer. Some are debating if it’s running 4K graphics, but nonetheless, most are just happy to see an improvement.

When the emulator launched, it was heavily criticized for its shoddy performance, with problems ranging from small bugs to poor upscaling. Since its launch back in June, it seems Sony is looking to bolster its power. A report from Push Square, for example, saw noticeable improvements.

With these noticeable improvements to their emulation tech, it’s slowly but surely giving more credence to paying that little extra for PlayStation Plus Premium, which comes bundled with their Classic Catalog, giving you access to select classics, including Sly Cooper and Jak and Daxter for no additional fee. Now, you can also purchase them separately that way you can see what’s up.

What do you think? Have you seen any improvements? Let us know below!

