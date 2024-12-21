Monster Hunter Wilds Confirmed To Have PS5 Pro Patch Day 1

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is confirmed to be getting a PS5 Pro day one patch. The game will come packaged with two modes that prioritize graphics and FPS, respectively.

Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda also shared some targets in terms of frames and such on Twitter. While the PS5 Pro patch was confirmed, it’s not clear what this patch will introduce in terms of support.

Here's a work-in-progress look at our updated "Prioritize Performance" mode running on PS5. The team has addressed rendering issues from the Open Beta Test and is making steady improvements for launch. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/XdrUUxrgZc — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 19, 2024

We suspect it will have PSSR baked in, but hopefully, it won’t cause a ruckus, what with the proprietary PlayStation feature causing a number of games to take a performance hit, such as Alan Wake 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Monster Hunter Wilds is planned for a February 28, 2025 release.

What do you think? Are you planning on picking it up? Let us know below!

