Modern Warfare 3 PlayStation Exclusive Content Revealed

As Activision Blizzard marches ever closer into the arms of Microsoft, Sony and the developer have revealed new PlayStation exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This could be the last exclusive content PlayStation fans get as it’s possible the deal will close next week.

Activision Blizzard and PlayStation unveiled Modern Warfare 3 will feature content exclusive to the PS4 and PS5. The DLC will include the Van Goated Lockpick Operator Skin, the AMRican Gothic Weapon Blueprint, and Starry Knife Melee Weapon Blueprint.

Over the years, Sony and COD have had a marketing partnership, but with Microsoft taking control, that partnership will no doubt fold. In fact, the Operator itself will make it to other platforms next year.

