Minecraft Dungeons Halts Support

Minecraft Dungeons, the multiplat dungeon crawler spin-off the widely loved Minecraft is halting its support. The game also breached a significant milestone, making this decision even more puzzling.

According to a blog post, the game, which launched three years ago, breached 25 million concurrent players, and with that milestone reached, its team was moved to other projects to expand the “Minecraft universe.” While the game won’t have any new features or content, Mojang promises more games like Dungeons, letting the team find new ways to play around the Minecraft IP.

Minecraft Dungeons was co-developed by Microsoft-owned Mojang Studios and Pneuma Group’s Double Eleven, which recently ported Red Dead Redemption to PS4.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Minecraft Dungeons? Let us know below!

