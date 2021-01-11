Mass Effect Legendary Edition Seems To Launch In March

After years of waiting, fans finally got confirmation on N7 Day that BioWare is working on a remaster of the original two entries. The remaster has been dubbed the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and while no release was revealed, it appears Singapore-based retailers have you covered.

Several retailers including GSShop and Shopitree are currently citing its release date. PSX Extreme can also confirm that the page and tweet are still live with the release date info intact. So, it’s looking like the date is going to be this March, assuming BioWare doesn’t delay the game.

BioWare hasn’t officially announced its release date, but as most leaked dates are usually taken down within hours or perhaps a day after surfacing, it’s possible BioWare will confirm the date soon.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch on March 12, 2021.

What do you think? Was this an oopsie on the retailers’ part? Tell us below!