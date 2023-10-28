Marvel’s Wolverine Is In The Same Universe As Spider-Man

A predictable but essential detail has been uncovered about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine. The game was initially announced in September 2021 alongside Spider-Man 2, but largely it remained in the background as Insomniac Games was already well into development of the iconic webslinger’s sequel at the time. Now, its production is supposedly ramped up.

Speaking with Kinda Funny Games (via VGC), Bryan Intihar spilled the beans that the upcoming superhero game is set in the same universe. Considering the naming convention and tradition when it comes to Marvel games, it’s not too shocking. We come to expect these games by the same developer to be part of the same universe, but actually getting confirmation ahead of a gameplay reveal isn’t as common.

It’s still up in the air what kind of game Wolverine will be — he can’t swing from rooftop to rooftop, nor can he crawl on walls for an effective stealth strategy. Whatever it is, Intihar sure has a great deal of hope. He even said it has an “emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay.”

What do you think? What kind of game do you think Wolverine’s gonna be? Tell us below!