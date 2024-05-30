Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Surpasses 11 Million Units Sold

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gone beyond yet another sales milestone, breaching 11 million units sold since its launch last year. Most of its sales, though, were within its first few months on the market.

During a presentation hosted by newly-appointed co-CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino, it was announced that the game made that milestone as of April 20.

Not long before that cut-off date, though, Insomniac Games dropped a patch that introduced new features that no doubt contributed to the boost in sales, such as Mission Replay and New Game Plus.

We gave Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a 9.5/10 in our review, calling it “a great sequel, combining the old and new with a fresh story, iconic characters, and instances of taking a side step and playing as MJ.”

What do you think? Are you among those 11 million? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

