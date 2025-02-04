Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC Hotfixes Go Live

To say Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s PC port was half-baked would be kinda generous. Reports of bugs and glitches and even outright crashes were prevalent. Well, here’s hoping the new fixes will mitigate the issue.

Two patches were released that focused on crash and stability fixes and improvements. It also fixed smaller issues, such as incorrect button prompts and frame rate issues.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Fixed a bug that could cause Achievements not being awarded on some configurations.

Triangle and Square button prompts are now displayed correctly when using a DualShock 4 controller with Steam Input enabled.

Resolved a frame rate related bug that could block players during the mission ‘Show Me New York’.

In our PS5 review, we said: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a great sequel, combining the old and new with a fresh story, iconic characters, and instances of taking a side step and playing as MJ. It might feel repetitive after a while and a bit on the short side. But, it’s a quality webslinging experience that everyone should have, whether you’re a superhero fanatic or just a PlayStation gamer looking your next first-party fix.”

What do you think? Are you glad these are getting sorted out? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...