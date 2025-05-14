Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed until 2026

Developer Skydance Games has released a new statement about their latest project, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, confirming that the game will be delayed until 2026.

The game was originally slated to release in 2025 (although there was no concrete release window for the game). The statement outlined that the reason for the delay was so more time could be given to the project, so they could deliver the most polished version of the game upon release.

For those unaware of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the game is a narrative-driven adventure within the Marvel universe, headed by the original Uncharted trilogy head, Amy Hennig, and set, as you may have guessed, in 1943. The game will see you take control of 4 playable characters throughout the game’s story with: Captain America, Black Panther, Gabriel Jones, a Howling Commando and Nanali, a Wakandan spy.

Were you looking forward to getting your hands on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra this year? Or did you expect the game to get delayed, given the limited information since its announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

Matt Hill (48) Matt is long-time PlayStation fan and gamer, and has been contributing to PSX for over a year.

Like this: Like Loading...