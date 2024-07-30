Malaysian Politician May Have Leaked Concept Art Of Bluepoint’s New IP

The minister of the National Deputy Chairman of DAP in Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo, may have leaked some concept art of Bluepoint Games’ new IP. This mysterious game, which was confirmed to still be in the works, has been under wraps since it started life in 2021, the same year PlayStation welcomed it into the PlayStation Studios umbrella.

On LinkedIn (via RespawnFirst), Singh Deo put out a video sharing his experience visiting PlayStation Malaysia, which is mostly relegated to being a support studio for bigger, better places, including Bluepoint. Some interesting art crept up, art that doesn’t match any game that we know Sony is working on, understandably, fueling speculation these pieces of art are part of the mysterious IP.

The speculation comes in part from a similar aesthetic sourced from the disastrous Insomniac Games leak, but we can’t be too sure. Frankly, it seems rather hard to imagine this flew under the radar, so even if something like this was the case, Sony may be prepping to reveal whatever this game is. It’s also possible the game is closer to premiere-worthy than we think, though that’s a hard sell when it sounds like the studio is still in the early concept phase.

