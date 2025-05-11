Mafia: The Old Country Announces August Release Date And Budget Price

Nintendo has come under a lot of flak recently following the price points announced for some of their Switch 2 games. Aware of the situation many developers and publishers have been announcing price points at what gamers expect, but 2K seems to have done one better offering a lower price point than many gamers might have expected.

Unveiling new details during PAX East, 2K and Hanger 13 unveiled that the latest game set in the Mafia universe would be coming to PlayStation on August 8th 2025. The new game would be a prequel to the Mafia games, set in 1900s Sicily with grounded, high-stakes stealth and gunplay mechanics.

Backing up the new details and release date confirmation, 2K also announced that the game would retail at a budget and consumer-friendly price of $50/£45. Mafia: The Old Country will also have a slightly more expensive Deluxe Edition retailing at a slightly higher price of $59.99/£54.99. Given how great the game footage looks, it feels like a worthy price of admission.

Are you going to be grabbing a copy of Mafia: The Old Country when it drops August 8th? How do you feel about the low price point? Let us know in the comments below.

