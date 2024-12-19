Lost Soul Aside Now Plans For A 2025 Release

Lost Soul Aside, the action RPG by UltiZero Games exclusively for PS5 and PC, has finally set itself up for a new release date that seems more official. This game has been seven years coming.

In a semi-out-of-the-blue trailer drop, Sony, which is taking up the mantle of publishing it on PS5 and PC, we got to see some gameplay footage.

Based on the footage, Lost Soul Aside is definitely taking cues from Square Enix’s more recent Final Fantasy games. Now, some people are skeptical that it will come out at all next year, but at this state, we can only hope, especially with Sony backing it.

