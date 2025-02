Indie action fantasy PS5 exclusive, Lost Soul Aside, is likely going to be part of today’s State of Play.

In a semi-cryptic post on Twitter, UltiZero Games simply posted “The answer is yes.” Odds are, considering this State of Play is pretty chunky, we’ll get to see some gameplay and perhaps a more conclusive release date following its previous trailer back in December.

The answer is « yes ». — Lost Soul Aside (@Lost_Soul_Aside) February 11, 2025

What do you think? Are you excited for the State of Play later today? Let us know below!

