Long-Rumored February State Of Play Announced

Yup, the rumors are true, Sony is prepping a new State of Play slated for tomorrow. It’s been expected for some time now.

The show will run a bit longer than it normally does it sounds like, with over 40 minutes worth of PS5 game updates. They haven’t given us any clues as to what games or studios are taking part, but if we had to guess Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei are obvious contenders.

Whatever’s there, we don’t have long to wait as this new State of Play is slated for 2 PM PT or 5 PM EST on February 12.

What do you think? Are you planning on tuning in? Let us know below!

