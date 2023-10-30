Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Will Feature Revamped Combat

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is set to revamp the game’s combat system into something that “console action game players of today” will enjoy. This comes after confirming that “fan requests” have led to the team deciding to dub RePOP a remaster rather than a remake.

Dragami Games president Yoshimi Yasuda shares on Twitter that some tweaks will be made to the game’s battles. These changes will include speed adjustments, camera movements, improved input timing for cheerleader sequences, and chainsaw combos.

Largely, Dragami’s looking to trim the sluggish fat from the high-octane hack-and-slash. We can step back into the shoes and pastel skirt of Juliet Starling when Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP drops in the summer of 2024.

RePOPのバトルは、チェーンソーバトルのもっさり感を解消するスピードの変化やチアアタックとチェーンソーアタックの組み合わせコンボの入力受付タイミングの改善など、現行機のアクションゲームユーザーが楽しんでいただけるものに改修します。 Please see attached message in English! pic.twitter.com/qAmHOPuVI0 — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) October 27, 2023

