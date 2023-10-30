Menu Close

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Will Feature Revamped Combat

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is set to revamp the game’s combat system into something that “console action game players of today” will enjoy. This comes after confirming that “fan requests” have led to the team deciding to dub RePOP a remaster rather than a remake.

Dragami Games president Yoshimi Yasuda shares on Twitter that some tweaks will be made to the game’s battles. These changes will include speed adjustments, camera movements, improved input timing for cheerleader sequences, and chainsaw combos.

Largely, Dragami’s looking to trim the sluggish fat from the high-octane hack-and-slash. We can step back into the shoes and pastel skirt of Juliet Starling when Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP drops in the summer of 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Juliet? Let us know below!

Tagged , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x